BJP appropriating legacy of freedom fighters: Congress

Countering the Prime Minister’s charge that Congress governments in the past did not preserve Netaji and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, Abhishek Singhvi said Bose and Patel were completely against the “philosophy of sectarianism and bigotry supported by Modi’s ideological patriarch — the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha”. Countering the Prime Minister’s charge that Congress governments in the past did not preserve Netaji and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, Abhishek Singhvi said Bose and Patel were completely against the “philosophy of sectarianism and bigotry supported by Modi’s ideological patriarch — the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha”.

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the Nehru-Gandhi family had neglected contribution of leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose, the Congress on Sunday said that those who made no contribution to the freedom struggle are trying to appropriate the legacy of freedom fighters.

Claiming that the BJP does not have their own “ideas and idols”, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that the Congress has always protected, preserved and propagated ideals of Bose.

Claiming that the ideologies followed by the BJP and Bose was as different as chalk and cheese, Singhvi said, “Today, the RSS and BJP are praising Netaji for his military endeavors to liberate India, but their ideological ancestors had done the opposite. When Netaji was revamping the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) in Japan and Gandhi had given the ‘Quit India’ call, the RSS was hand in gloves with the British. Hindu Mahasabha under V D Savarkar’s leadership organised recruitment camps for the British armed forces.”

“Netaji was a strong critic of policies and ideology of the Hindu Mahasabha which, according to him, was a communal organisation,” he said.

The Congress said the BJP is portraying Bose as Mahatma Gandhi’s victim and Jawaharlal Nehru’s rival to get political mileage. Singhvi said that in reality, Bose had the highest regard for the two leaders and had named two INA regiments after them.

“While Netaji exhorted to fight against British, Savarkar exhorted Indians to join the British Indian Army. While Netaji was working on military strategies to take help of the German and Japanese forces to liberate India, Savarkar was busy in directly assisting the British colonial masters. This amounted to the betrayal of the Netaji’s cause,” Singhvi said.

