Modi in Parliament LIVE Updates: PM to reply to Motion of Thanks shortly

Modi in Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday. In his reply, Modi is expected to respond to the Opposition’s attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of the economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge mocked the government’s announcements for farmers in the budget, saying it has done nothing for the agriculture sector so far and was now making promises with an eye on the general election.