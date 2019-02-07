Modi in Parliament LIVE Updates: PM to reply to Motion of Thanks shortly

Modi in Parliament LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday. In his reply, Modi is expected to respond to the Opposition’s attack on his government over a host of issues, including alleged tardy employment generation, the state of the economy, agriculture and foreign affairs, among others, and will list its achievements.
Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge mocked the government’s announcements for farmers in the budget, saying it has done nothing for the agriculture sector so far and was now making promises with an eye on the general election.
Here is what the President said in Parliament to mark beginning of Budget session
On January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing a joint sitting of both Houses to mark the beginning of the Budget Session, listed the achievements of the NDA government, referring to its schemes and asserted that it had given hope to people when the country was passing through an uncertain period. “Prior to the 2014 general election, the country was passing through a phase of uncertainty. After the elections, my government assumed charge and vowed to build a New India. A New India with no place for imperfect, corrupt and inertia-ridden systems,” he had said. READ THE FULL STORY HERE