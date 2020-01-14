Follow Us:
Modi message against Vivekananda’s inclusivity: Yogendra Yadav at JU protest

Speaking in solidarity with Jadavpur University students protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR, Yadav said Vivekananda always stood for inclusivity.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of propagating ideas contradictory to Swami Vivekananda’s.

“At Belur Math, he (Modi) contradicted Swami Vivekananda’s views. Swamiji wanted that India should shelter all refugees,” he said, addressing a gathering on the JU campus.

In his speech at Belur Math on Sunday, Modi had said that the CAA was not about snatching away citizenship but to give it.

“The CAA says it will offer refuge, but before that we (the government) will check your nationality, your religion; these are precisely the two things that Swami Vivekananda spoke against,” Yadav said.

