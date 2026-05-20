Modi’s ‘Melody’ reel with Meloni invites criticism: ‘This isn’t leadership, it’s a farce’, says Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture of gifting ‘Melody’ toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit has triggered a wave of reactions across India’s political spectrum and social media, with leaders from both the BJP and the opposition weighing in on the now-viral “Melodi” moment.

The light-hearted exchange between Modi and Meloni gained traction after the Italian premier shared a video online thanking the Indian Prime Minister for the gift. In the clip, Meloni could be heard saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody,” prompting laughter from Modi.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

The video quickly revived the popular “Melodi” hashtag — a social media nickname combining Modi and Meloni’s names that first emerged during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

As the video spread online, BJP leaders and opposition politicians offered sharply contrasting reactions.

What Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over the gesture. In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!”

He further alleged that farmers, youth, women, labourers and small traders were facing hardships while “the PM is laughing and making reels.” Gandhi concluded his remarks by saying, “This isn’t leadership, it’s a farce.”

आर्थिक तूफ़ान सर पर है, और हमारे प्रधानमंत्री इटली में टॉफ़ी बाँट रहे हैं! किसान, युवा, महिलाएँ, मज़दूर और छोटे व्यापारी सब रो रहे हैं – PM हंसकर रील बना रहे हैं, और BJP वाले ताली बजा रहे हैं। यह नेतृत्व नहीं, नौटंकी है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2026

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government while referencing the “Melody” moment. In a lengthy post, Kharge said the government wanted citizens to enjoy the “melody” of speeches while enduring the “misery” of rising prices, unemployment and economic strain.

Kharge cited issues such as increasing LPG prices, fuel taxes, unemployment figures, examination paper leaks and foreign investment outflows while accusing the BJP-led government of prioritising public relations over economic challenges.

Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the “melody” of speeches while surviving the “misery” of his government’s loot ! In the past 11 years, under Modi Govt, the average debt per Indian has increased 11-fold….!! …while the wealth of 229 tycoons, along with 26 newly added… pic.twitter.com/nyuuUuyjlY — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 20, 2026

What BJP leaders said

The BJP, meanwhile, defended the exchange and projected it as an example of India’s growing diplomatic warmth with world leaders.

BJP MP Sambit Patra praised the gesture on social media, writing, “Melody adds sweetness to diplomacy!” Patra said Modi’s thoughtful gift brought smiles across borders and highlighted Meloni’s warm response to the Indian Prime Minister.

Melody adds sweetness to diplomacy! Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s thoughtful gift of the beloved Indian toffee “Melody” brought smiles across borders, with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni warmly thanking him for the gesture. pic.twitter.com/ENuHmwLrQU — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 20, 2026

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Sweetness of Bharat and warmth of diplomacy !!”

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The viral moment also spilled over into corporate and internet culture. Quick commerce platform Blinkit joined the trend with a social media post claiming it was seeing a sudden spike in “Melody” searches on its app following the video’s circulation online.

The online frenzy also appeared to influence stock market activity briefly. Shares of Parle Industries rose sharply during intraday trade on Wednesday, climbing 5 per cent to Rs 5.25 after the “Melody” clip went viral. However, market observers noted that Parle Industries has no connection with Parle Products, the actual maker of Melody toffees.

The “Melodi” branding has repeatedly surfaced during interactions between Modi and Meloni at international events over the past few years. The phrase first gained popularity when Meloni posted a selfie with Modi during COP28 with the caption “Good friends at COP28” and the hashtag “Melodi.”

Modi is currently in Italy on the final leg of his five-nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. His visit comes at the invitation of Meloni and is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, defence, clean energy and technology.