‘Disrespecting Meghalaya’s culture’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma hits out at TMC’s Kirti Azad for post on PM Modi’s attire

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kirti Azad came under fire from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attire during his Meghalaya visit.

In a twitter post on Wednesday, Azad shared an image of PM Modi wearing the traditional Khasi outfit. He captioned the image, “It is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion.”

Sarma hit back at Azad, saying he had disrespected the culture of Meghalaya and tribal attire, and demanded a response from the TMC. “It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people,” Sarma tweeted.

It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people. https://t.co/XytXuytUst — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 21, 2022

Azad responded, “I have not disrespected the attire, I love it. I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to makes a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity (sic)”.

In a reply to a tweet by the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha, which called Azad out for “disrespecting tribal attire”, the TMC leader said, “Ardhanarishvar. Her her Mahadev (sic)”. Ardhanarishwar refers to the half-male and half-female form of Lord Shiva.

The BJP’s ST morcha handle stated that a case should be filed against Azad under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

PM Modi visited Meghalaya’s Shillong on December 18, where he said his government was working towards peace in the region and in solving conflicts, in an oblique reference to his government’s ongoing peace talks with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) and Naga nationalist political parties.