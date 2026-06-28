Modi meets Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Seychelles

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (right) fourth meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

During his ongoing visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Victoria, Mahe. The leaders met on the sidelines of Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations.

This was Prime Minister Modi’s fourth meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and Mauritius, as per a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. They further reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Special Economic Package extended by India.

Modi had visited Mauritius in March last year at the invitation of PM Ramgoolam to participate as the Chief Guest at their 57th National Day celebrations. In February this year, Ramgoolam had visited India for the AI Impact Summit, focussing their talks on harnessing emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence.