Modi meets Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Mauritius in March last year at the invitation of PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to participate as the Chief Guest at their 57th National Day celebrations.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJun 28, 2026 09:35 PM IST
PM Modi meets Mauritius PM RamgoolamThis was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (right) fourth meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)
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During his ongoing visit to Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Victoria, Mahe. The leaders met on the sidelines of Seychelles’ Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations.

This was Prime Minister Modi’s fourth meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and Mauritius, as per a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. They further reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Special Economic Package extended by India.

Modi had visited Mauritius in March last year at the invitation of PM Ramgoolam to participate as the Chief Guest at their 57th National Day celebrations. In February this year, Ramgoolam had visited India for the AI Impact Summit, focussing their talks on harnessing emerging technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

Must Read | PM Modi in Seychelles: India seeks Indian Ocean as ‘Ocean of Opportunity’

On Sunday, the Prime Minister underscored the importance attached by India to the development and progress of Mauritius, noting that the ongoing bilateral projects will contribute to Mauritius’s healthcare, connectivity, sustainable development and blue economy. India supports Mauritius through extensive grant and Line of Credit (LoC) funding.

The two Prime Ministers agreed on the significance of the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership, under India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy, and their shared commitment to the Global South. The leaders reaffirmed to continue working closely for mutual growth and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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