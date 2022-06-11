scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Modi meets his primary school teacher in Navsari

Sources said that Naik was accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law who had VIP invitations.

By: Express News Service | Navsari |
June 11, 2022 2:18:03 am
Narendra Modi, Navsari, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPrime Minister Narendra Modi with his school teacher Jagdish Naik in Navsari on Friday. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his primary school teacher Jagdish Naik at the inaugural event of a Multispecialty and Cancer hospital complex at Navsari on Friday afternoon.

Sources said that Naik was accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law who had VIP invitations.

Naik had sent a word to PM Narendra Modi identifying himself as his primary school teacher when he was studying in a school at Vadnagar, said the source. PM Modi invited him to a private room, where the two met.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Confirming the meeting, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who was also present, said, “The meeting was excellent, and the teacher felt proud of his student who had become prime minister of India. Naik had put his hand on the head of PM Modi and blessed him. It was a pleasant and memorable moment for us and for them, as after a long time, they met each other,” Paatil added.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...Premium
UPSC Key-June 10, 2022: Why are ‘Fast Radio Burst’ or ‘Hasdeo Aranya’ and...
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouserPremium
TMC leader or BJP MLA: Curious case of Mukul Roy gets curiouser
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...Premium
Janhit Mein Jaari movie review: This brave Bollywood film about condoms e...
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
More Premium Stories >>

Sources said that Naik stays with his daughter, who works in the irrigation department and is posted in Tapi district.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement