Modi meets his primary school teacher in Navsari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his primary school teacher Jagdish Naik at the inaugural event of a Multispecialty and Cancer hospital complex at Navsari on Friday afternoon.

Sources said that Naik was accompanied by his daughter and son-in-law who had VIP invitations.

Naik had sent a word to PM Narendra Modi identifying himself as his primary school teacher when he was studying in a school at Vadnagar, said the source. PM Modi invited him to a private room, where the two met.

Confirming the meeting, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, who was also present, said, “The meeting was excellent, and the teacher felt proud of his student who had become prime minister of India. Naik had put his hand on the head of PM Modi and blessed him. It was a pleasant and memorable moment for us and for them, as after a long time, they met each other,” Paatil added.

Sources said that Naik stays with his daughter, who works in the irrigation department and is posted in Tapi district.