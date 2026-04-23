Modi may travel to Europe in May for India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Europe for the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Norway, next month, which is expected to be followed by a visit to The Netherlands. The dates being explored are between May 15 and 20, and could include Sweden and Italy as well, sources said.
The India-Nordic Summit was supposed to take place in mid-May 2025, but it was cancelled after the India-Pakistan military confrontation (Operation Sindoor) between May 7 and 10. The Indian government and Nordic countries — which includes Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland — have been discussing scheduling Modi’s visit since early this year, and have now got the confirmation for it.
The last summit took place in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen in May 2022, and this third summit in Norway is expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of India-Nordic relations since the 1st India-Nordic Summit, which was held in 2018 in Stockholm.
The Indian government is yet to officially announce the summit. However, the major topic of discussion is expected to be the impact of the war in West Asia and the supply chain disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials said that the two sides will also be discussing the war in Europe — going on between Russia and Ukraine for more than four years now — posing a threat to the security of the Nordic countries, some of whom share their borders with Russia.
Apart from geopolitics and the energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, there will also be discussions on economic recovery, climate change, sustainable development, innovation, digitalization and green and clean growth. Cooperation in the maritime sector with a focus on sustainable ocean management is also expected to figure in the conversations.
In the last summit in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India’s Sagarmala project. There will be a status check on the investments, as also the investments of sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries in India. New Delhi believes that India’s Arctic Policy provides a good framework for expansion of India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More