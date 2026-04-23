Modi may travel to Europe in May for India-Nordic Summit

In the last summit in 2022, Prime Minister Modi had invited Nordic companies to invest in the Blue Economy sector, especially in India’s Sagarmala project. (File Photo/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Europe for the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, Norway, next month, which is expected to be followed by a visit to The Netherlands. The dates being explored are between May 15 and 20, and could include Sweden and Italy as well, sources said.

The India-Nordic Summit was supposed to take place in mid-May 2025, but it was cancelled after the India-Pakistan military confrontation (Operation Sindoor) between May 7 and 10. The Indian government and Nordic countries — which includes Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Iceland — have been discussing scheduling Modi’s visit since early this year, and have now got the confirmation for it.