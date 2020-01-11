Modi, Mamata likely to share stage during PM’s Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to share the stage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar during Kolkata Port Trust’s (KoPT’s) 150th anniversary celebrations on Sunday .

Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh L Mandaviya on Friday went to the state secretariat and invited Banerjee for the event. Sources in the state secretariat said Banerjee is likely to attend the event. The source also said Modi and Banerjee are expected to meet at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Dhankhar on Saturday evening.

“The PM, CM and Governor will inaugurate the 150th anniversary celebrations of KoPT. I am going to the state secretariat (Nabanna) to invite Banerjee to attend the event,” the minister said. Later the minister also went to Raj Bhawan to invite Dhankhar for the same.

The development appears significant as Modi and Banerjee have not shared a public platform with each other in recent times. Banerjee has been on the streets protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and announced that her government will not implement it in West Bengal.

Mandaviya said the Centre has no problem if the state government goes ahead with its plan to set up a deep sea port at Tajpur. The state government initially aligned with KoPT to come up with a deep sea port either in Sagar Islands or Tajpur. Later the state government decided to go ahead with the project alone without KoPT, which is under the Union shipping ministry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App