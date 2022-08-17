August 17, 2022 2:25:05 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence collaboration projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.
During their conversation on phone, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the PMO said.
Modi also conveyed to Macron his solidarity for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France, it said.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working together to expand it to new areas of cooperation, it added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Anurag Kashyap reveals YRF's 'biggest problem' after Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj flop: Aditya Chopra shouldn't sit 'in a cave' and dictate to filmmakers
Why you should read ‘Thucydides’ Trap’ or ‘Operation Meghdoot’Premium
Shoaib Akhtar brands Marcus Stoinis gesture as 'shameful' after Australian accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Under fire, Gehlot gets Cong’s Dalit MLAs to rally behind him
Modi, Macron review bilateral projects, global food challenges
Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices Rs 2/L
Delhi Confidential: Collecting Kudos
Construction, food MSMEs fuel post-Covid credit rise
Three run over by train in Gurgaon
Most hospitalisations in those vaccinated only twice: Manish Sisodia
Delhi’s food truck policy to be on lines of US, UK
Declare Satyendar Jain of unsound mind: plea; HC reserves order
PWD fails to attract bidders to install LED screens
Returning from weekend trip, 3 techies among 4 dead as truck topples on car on NH-48
Das Boot director Wolfgang Petersen passes away