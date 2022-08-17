Modi, Macron review bilateral projects, global food challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence collaboration projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

During their conversation on phone, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Modi also conveyed to Macron his solidarity for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France, it said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working together to expand it to new areas of cooperation, it added.