‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi on India-France H125 project

India, France upgrade partnership, unveil 21 initiatives and launch helicopter assembly line for domestic use and exports.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar, Shubhajit Roy
6 min readMumbai, New DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 07:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India and France elevated bilateral ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mumbai and announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling.

They also virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line of Tata Airbus in Karnataka.

“We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world,” PM Modi said.

The facility will strengthen India’s aeronautical manufacturing capabilities, lead to the skilling of the workforce, create jobs and give impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson said.

Also Read | Beyond Rafale: India, France to sign landmark Hammer missile deal at Annual Defence Dialogue

Calling the India-France relationship “very crucial”, PM Modi said, “The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress.”

He said that friendship between the two countries has “no boundaries” and the partnership can “reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.

Macron said India is one of France’s most trusted partners. “From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

“Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in the past few years,” he noted. Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

Underlining the cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, the Prime Minister referred to the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations.

“In India, the initiation of his helicopter assembly is another bright example of this relationship. We are proud that India and France will build a helicopter which will be able to take flight to Mount Everest. We will also export this. The India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains,” PM Modi said.

The H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and further deepen India-France defence and industrial cooperation.

Story continues below this ad

The facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport.

The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. The helicopter will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

Modi said that they launched Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics. “These are not just institutions, they are future-building platforms,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership is giving “new wings to bilateral ties!”

Story continues below this ad

Jaiswal said that Modi held “productive talks” with President Macron and discussions touched on a range of issues including strategic, defence and security, trade and investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, research and development and education among others.

“In a milestone development, both leaders announced to upgrade the India-France relationship to Special Global Strategic Partnership, to reflect the immense depth and breadth of our ties,” he said.

“Further, both leaders announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling,” the spokesperson said.

On global developments, in an oblique reference to the US, Modi said, “The world is passing through a phase of uncertainty today. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability.”

Story continues below this ad

Macron, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, will travel to Delhi for the AI Impact summit on Wednesday.

Also Read | Decision on J&K statehood soon, says Union Minister; Omar cautions: ‘Been waiting for a year and a half’

“I am delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai. Last year, he invited me to the AI Action Committee Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, France’s largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I. Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British,” PM Modi said.

“His action symbolised his unwavering resolve for India’s independence. I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year. This time, when President Macron is in India for the AI Impact Summit, we are fortunate to welcome him in Mumbai, the Gateway to India,” he added.

“The year 2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India’s history with the European Union,” he said, referring to the India-EU FTA — France is a major stakeholder — which was signed last month.

Story continues below this ad

Macron will meet students and research scholars in Delhi, apart from meeting AI start-ups and investors.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Delhi accident
Bleeding in brain, broken ribs: Autopsy report of Delhi man mowed down by minor
Salim Khan
Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, says Lilavati hospital in first bulletin; was brought by family doctor
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe, world cricket's much-liked giant-slayers, are back
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement