‘World’s only helicopter to fly at Everest heights will be made in India’: Modi on India-France H125 project

India and France elevated bilateral ties to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership” on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Mumbai and announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling.

They also virtually inaugurated the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line of Tata Airbus in Karnataka.

“We take pride in the fact that, together, India and France will manufacture in India the world’s only helicopter capable of flying to the heights of Mount Everest and export it to the entire world,” PM Modi said.

The facility will strengthen India’s aeronautical manufacturing capabilities, lead to the skilling of the workforce, create jobs and give impetus to Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson said.

Calling the India-France relationship “very crucial”, PM Modi said, “The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relation to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress.”

He said that friendship between the two countries has “no boundaries” and the partnership can “reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains”.

Macron said India is one of France’s most trusted partners. “From Rafale jets to submarines, we are expanding defence cooperation,” he said.

“Both our countries firmly believe in rule of law, and it has been demonstrated in the past few years,” he noted. Macron said India and France will continue to cooperate to combat terrorism.

Underlining the cooperation in the defence and aerospace sectors, the Prime Minister referred to the inauguration of the helicopter assembly line as a testament to the growing collaboration between the two nations.

“In India, the initiation of his helicopter assembly is another bright example of this relationship. We are proud that India and France will build a helicopter which will be able to take flight to Mount Everest. We will also export this. The India-France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains,” PM Modi said.

The H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal is expected to strengthen India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities and further deepen India-France defence and industrial cooperation.

The facility is designed to produce H125 helicopters for civil and parapublic operations, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, and passenger transport.

The delivery of the first ‘Made in India’ H125 is expected in early 2027. The helicopter will also be available for export in the South Asian region.

Modi said that they launched Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, Indo-French Centre for Digital Science and Technology, and National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics. “These are not just institutions, they are future-building platforms,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership is giving “new wings to bilateral ties!”

Jaiswal said that Modi held “productive talks” with President Macron and discussions touched on a range of issues including strategic, defence and security, trade and investment, joint manufacturing, critical minerals supply chain, research and development and education among others.

“In a milestone development, both leaders announced to upgrade the India-France relationship to Special Global Strategic Partnership, to reflect the immense depth and breadth of our ties,” he said.

“Further, both leaders announced a total of 21 important outcomes in areas including defence, tech and innovation, startups, critical minerals, advanced materials, health and skilling,” the spokesperson said.

On global developments, in an oblique reference to the US, Modi said, “The world is passing through a phase of uncertainty today. In such an environment, the India-France partnership is a force for global stability.”

Macron, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, will travel to Delhi for the AI Impact summit on Wednesday.

“I am delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai. Last year, he invited me to the AI Action Committee Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, France’s largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I. Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British,” PM Modi said.

“His action symbolised his unwavering resolve for India’s independence. I had the opportunity to remember and pay my respects to him in Marseille last year. This time, when President Macron is in India for the AI Impact Summit, we are fortunate to welcome him in Mumbai, the Gateway to India,” he added.

“The year 2026 is a turning point in the relations between India and Europe. Just a few days ago, we signed the largest and most ambitious Free Trade Agreement in India’s history with the European Union,” he said, referring to the India-EU FTA — France is a major stakeholder — which was signed last month.

Macron will meet students and research scholars in Delhi, apart from meeting AI start-ups and investors.