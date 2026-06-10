With ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ jibe, PM Modi slams Congress in 12-year speech

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 08:08 PM IST
As Narendra Modi scripted history by becoming India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister, the NDA leader addressed his party colleagues and took a dig at the Congress saying, “‘Hindu Growth Rate’ was an attempt to whitewash Congress’s failure.”
Tracing back the tenures of the Congress-led UPA government, Modi said, “The country has been liberated from the Congress. They made people believe that development would be slow in India. They gave it a name Hindu rate of growth. The failures were of the Congress, but the blame came on Hindus. It should have been called Congress rate of growth.”
The third-time PM said, “I never thought that I would get the opportunity to be the longest serving elected PM. This is my good fortune. It’s only with God’s grace that this was possible, and for me, people are like God… This has been like a yagna in which you all contributed. I thank all such friends today.”
Modi said that the NDA family also passed a resolution on the occasion. He said it was a collective achievement of the NDA and each party in it, and not his individual achievement.
“It is the maturity of the people that they gave me a chance to serve them for such a long time. The earlier decades’ instability harmed the country,” he said, adding that people were today witnessing the benefits of a stable government.
Modi recalled that he said in 2014 that there was a new hope in the minds of people. “After the betrayal by the Congress, the people placed their trust upon us. And we strengthened people’s faith in our country. The sun of hope that dawned in 2014 has now become a prakash punj of confidence,” Modi said.
Further, Modi said, as many as 25-crore people had come out of poverty in these years, showing that the policies of the government were correct. He added that this gave confidence to all poor people that their dreams would come true. Modi underlined that the government would have to work round the clock to fulfill the aspirations of the people.
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About Covid-19
“We cannot forget the time of Corona. India conquered it. When economies across the world are struggline, our rate of growth is 7.7-pc,” Modi said. “This hasn’t been easy. We have come out of the fragile five and are the fastest growing economy. In the womb of aspirational India, Viksit Bharat is being nurtured.”
Modi on Wednesday became the longest continuously serving elected prime minister of India, after taking charge on May 26, 2014. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began on May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started on June 9, 2024.