With ‘Hindu Growth Rate’ jibe, PM Modi slams Congress in 12-year speech

As Narendra Modi scripted history by becoming India’s longest continuously serving Prime Minister, the NDA leader addressed his party colleagues and took a dig at the Congress saying, “‘Hindu Growth Rate’ was an attempt to whitewash Congress’s failure.”

Tracing back the tenures of the Congress-led UPA government, Modi said, “The country has been liberated from the Congress. They made people believe that development would be slow in India. They gave it a name Hindu rate of growth. The failures were of the Congress, but the blame came on Hindus. It should have been called Congress rate of growth.”

The third-time PM said, “I never thought that I would get the opportunity to be the longest serving elected PM. This is my good fortune. It’s only with God’s grace that this was possible, and for me, people are like God… This has been like a yagna in which you all contributed. I thank all such friends today.”