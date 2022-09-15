Modi leaves for SCO today, Russia confirms his meeting with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, sources said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will reach Samarkand Thursday evening for the summit.

Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister Modi during the SCO meeting.

“A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO,” Ushakov said, Russian news agency TASS reported.

“This is particularly important because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and in 2023, India will lead the SCO and also chair the G20,” he said.

On July 1, the two leaders spoke to each other and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.