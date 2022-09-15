scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Modi leaves for SCO today, Russia confirms his meeting with Putin

Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister Modi during the SCO meeting.

Narendra Modi, Vladimir V Putin, India Russia ties, Indo-Russia bilateral talks, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOn July 1, the two leaders spoke to each other and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, sources said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will reach Samarkand Thursday evening for the summit.

Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that President Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation within the UN and G20 with Prime Minister Modi during the SCO meeting.

“A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO,” Ushakov said, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“This is particularly important because India will preside in the UN Security Council in December, and in 2023, India will lead the SCO and also chair the G20,” he said.

On July 1, the two leaders spoke to each other and reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin’s visit to India in December 2021.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 04:18:14 am
Next Story

World looks towards the vision of India: Mohan Bhagwat

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement