‘Modi, Kodnani attended college events, why opposition to Mevani’

Mohanbhai Parmar, 44, in-charge vice-principal of H K Arts College, Ahmedabad, who resigned with in-charge principal Hemantkumar Shah on Monday, had been teaching as a faculty of Economics at the college since 2004.

Hailing from Mota Goraiya village in Ahmedabad district, Parmar completed his Master’s degree from Gujarat Vidyapith. “My father died at an early age, I was in school. He was an agriculture labour and died due to poor health conditions. To finance my studies, I would work in fields every Sunday along with my mother who supported our education.”

Speaking on the cancellation of permission for the auditorium where Mevani was to speak, he says, “At the annual function, students of the college are awarded medals and prizes and Mevani. Being an alumnus who has risen from the grassroots, students would have got inspiration and motivation from him. But political leaders and a student party view him as a separatist. He was to speak on education and not politics, but the trust cancelled the permission to use the auditorium after receiving threats.”

Naming political leaders who have participated in the college events in the past, Parmar says, “Leaders like Ashok Bhatt (former Assembly Speaker), Narendra Modi, Mayaben Kodnani (former minister) and Haren Pathak (former MP) have attended college events. So why opposition to Mevani’s visit now?”