Thursday, October 28, 2021
Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen India-ASEAN ties in future: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 2:50:01 pm
In this image released by Brunei ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the ASEAN-India Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Via AP)

ASEAN’s unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the prime minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’.

Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.

