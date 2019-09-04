Modi in Russia: PM shares throwback pictures of 2001 summit during Vajpayee govt

In Russia for the 20th annual summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday shared pictures of the summit that took place in 2001 during the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was part of the delegation that visited St. Petersburg.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared images of his visit as the Prime Minister today, and of 2001 during former PM Vajpayee’s tenure. “Memories and moments, from 2001 and 2019! While participating in the 20th India-Russia Summit today, my mind also went back to the India-Russia Summit of November 2001 when Atal Ji was PM. That time, I was honoured to be a part of his delegation as Gujarat CM,” he captioned the pictures.

Modi, who arrived in Russia on a two-day visit during which he will also attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), is the first Indian prime minister to visit to the Russian Far East Region.

Modi visited Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who showed him the cutting edge technologies at the shipyard, where the two leaders interacted with the management and workers of the plant. Modi said he was “deeply touched” by President Putin’s gracious gesture to accompany him to Zvezda shipyard, which is poised to make a huge contribution to development of Arctic shipping.

After their visit to the shipyard, the two leader held the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, which Russia has hosted since 2015 to boost partnerships with Asian countries.