Modi in Rohtak: At the rally, an echo of PM’s call against plastic

They came on foot, cars, SUVs, buses and autos. For hours, they braved the sapping heat to cheer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rally at Rohtak on Sunday was similar to most mass political gatherings in India. Except in what it left behind.

This time, after the rally, the venue was not carpeted with plastic waste in various forms and shapes — disposable glasses, cups, bottles, posters and banners.

What remained instead were thousands of earthen pots arranged into neat rows, some full, many empty. Outside, men and women could be seen carrying many such pots to use at home.

One of them was Om Vati from Sonipat’s Gohana village.

“Matke ka paani swasth hota hai. (Water from earthen pots is healthy). We have a fridge at home but I will drink water from this pot only. There are many benefits. The young generation, including the ones at my home, does not know that,” said the 65-year-old.

Her neighbour Surajmati, however, feels Om Vati could have bought one. “It costs only around Rs 100. I would never touch anything which is not meant for me, even if its is gold,” she said.

“Ab mujhe chor ki list mai daal do (Now call me a thief),” retorted Om Vati, breaking into a smile.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner R S Verma told The Indian Express that responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a plastic-free India, the administration decided to make arrangements for a plastic-free rally.

“We bought around 7,500 earthen pots from potters living in Rohtak and neighbouring districts for around Rs 120 each. Apart from helping them financially, it also marked a step towards realising the government’s vision. No social change will come overnight but these steps can help generate awareness,” Verma said.

He said the administration had kept a provision of 1.5 litre water for every person who attended the rally. “Even the cabin made for the Prime Minister behind the stage was plastic-free. Imagine the amount of plastic waste that would have been generated by the around 1 lakh people who came. It is okay if people took some matkas home. We are planning to recycle the rest in government offices. They are disposable as well,” Verma added.

However, in a hall created for mediapersons, lunch was served to journalists in plastic dishes wrapped with plastic films.

The need to conserve water also found mention in Modi’s speech.

Besides pots, steel tumblers and plastic filters of 15-litre capacity each were provided for people to drink water.

Sandeep, who was part of the crew that filled the pots with water, said, “Around 1,000 such filters were brought. My brother’s RO company provided some. They cost Rs 500 each. But many people took them home. We will apply for compensation from the administration,” he said, also pointing out that a large quantity of treated water which went unconsumed will now be wasted.