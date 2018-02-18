Modi in Maharashtra Highlights: PM credits his govt for taking India from fragile five to trillion dollar economy club

PM Modi at the Magnetic Maharashtra Investors Summit in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/DevendraFadnavis) PM Modi at the Magnetic Maharashtra Investors Summit in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/DevendraFadnavis)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the global investors summit in Maharashtra and praised the Fadnavis government for aiming to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by 2025. In his first order of business, the PM laid the foundation of Navi Mumbai International Airport which is being developed to share the burden of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the state.

Addressing the Magnetic Maharashtra event, Modi said that with the constant efforts of his government to change the pre-existing conditions, India is now aiming to be part of the five trillion dollar club. “This has happened by creating an atmosphere of governance, people-friendly policies and reducing the government’s interference,” Modi added. During the inaugural address Reliance, Chairman Mukesh Ambani pledged an investment of Rs 60,000 crore in the state to develop Integrated Industrial Area in Maharashtra with a coalition of global companies to make the state the “Cradle of fourth industrial revolution.”

PM will next inaugurate the Wadhwani Institute for Artifical Intelligence at the University of Mumbai.

