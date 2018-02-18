Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Modi in Maharashtra Highlights: PM credits his govt for taking India from fragile five to trillion dollar economy club

Modi in Maharashtra LIVE UPDATES: The state government is targeting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the Magnetic Maharashtra global investor summit kicking off this Sunday. 

Modi in Maharashtra LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi at the Magnetic Maharashtra Investors Summit in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter/DevendraFadnavis)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the global investors summit in Maharashtra and praised the Fadnavis government for aiming to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by 2025. In his first order of business, the PM laid the foundation of Navi Mumbai International Airport which is being developed to share the burden of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the state.

Addressing the Magnetic Maharashtra event, Modi said that with the constant efforts of his government to change the pre-existing conditions, India is now aiming to be part of the five trillion dollar club. “This has happened by creating an atmosphere of governance, people-friendly policies and reducing the government’s interference,” Modi added. During the inaugural address Reliance, Chairman Mukesh Ambani pledged an investment of Rs 60,000 crore in the state to develop Integrated Industrial Area in Maharashtra with a coalition of global companies to make the state the “Cradle of fourth industrial revolution.”

PM will next inaugurate the Wadhwani Institute for Artifical Intelligence at the University of Mumbai.

PM Modi in Maharashtra Highlights: 

  1. 10:11PM
    18 Feb, 18
  2. 8:36PM
    18 Feb, 18
  3. 8:31PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Make AI in India

    We need to Make Artificial Intelligence in India and Make Artificial Intelligence work for India! I would urge all of you to identify the grand challenges that Artificial Intelligence can solve for India: PM Modi

  4. 8:31PM
    18 Feb, 18
    AI replacing human worforce

    Can we make the future less about machines displacing humans to a future about humans becoming better humans by converting their weaknesses into their strengths for the greater good of mankind: Modi

  5. 8:30PM
    18 Feb, 18
    India in AI race

    Can we take the global lead on creating Artificial Intelligence that is less about making humans redundant and more about enhancing human abilities and expanding human capacities: Modi

  6. 8:29PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas with AI

    The march of Technology cannot be at the expense of further increasing the difference between societies over access to technology. The evolution of Technology has to be rooted in the ethic of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vika: Modi

  7. 8:28PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Road ahead for AI in India

    The road ahead for Artificial Intelligence depends on and will be driven by Human Intentions. It is our intention that will determine the outcomes of artificial intelligence: PM Modi 

  8. 8:28PM
    18 Feb, 18
    AI to increase productivity

    With the arrival of Artificial Intelligence, Bots and Robots, there is no doubt that our productivity will further go up. But, there are also rising fears of human redundancy because there is a competition between the mind and the machine: PM

  9. 8:28PM
    18 Feb, 18
    New spheres to explore

    Technology opens entirely new spheres and sectors for growth, It also opens up an entirely new paradigm of opportunities. With each wave of new technology, many new opportunities arise: PM

  10. 8:27PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Technology advantages

    India is the fastest growing econoin of the world and we use technology in every field, witnessing a wave of entrepreneurship. 

  11. 8:22PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi dedicates AI Centre to nation

    PM Modi dedicates the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence to the nation. Modi congratulates Wadhwani brothers, the government of Maharashtra and Mumbai University on building the institute. 

  12. 8:20PM
    18 Feb, 18
    AI to disrupt every sector

    CM Fadnavis says that Artificial Intelligence will disrupt ever7y sector and we need to create Human Resource and AI can be a great change when deployed in remote rural areas. 

  13. 8:13PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi to dedicate Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence

    PM Modi reaches Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence, set to dedicate the establishment to the nation. 

  14. 7:29PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi heads to University of Mumbai

    PM Modi after inaugurating Magnetic Maharashtra, global investors summit is now headed to the University of Mumbai where he will inaugurate Wadhwani Institute for Artifical Intelligence. 

  15. 7:26PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Ease of Living

    Government working for ease of living, the more it increases the more empowerment will happen and in turn, our social and economic development will happen: Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

  16. 7:22PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Modi inaugural address at Magnetic Maharashtra

    We believe potential, policy, planning and performance leads to progress: Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

  17. 7:20PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Budget is based on outcome not outlay

    Budget is not limited to outlay, output, focus of our budget is the outcome and by 2022 we want housing for all, and power for all by 2019. In this year's budget, we have speeded up the process of fuel for all and health for all: Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

  18. 7:18PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Budget changes benefits all

    Modi says the government has reduced the norms and changed the Budget by removing the wall of the planned and non-planned structure, the budget amount now reaches to departments before time and more work is being done. 

  19. 7:15PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Creating business friendly environment

    The government is accountable, democracy is participative and we are creating a transparent ecosystem for development which is the least dependent on the government by reducing norms, rules and laws: Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

  20. 7:13PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Fragile five to trillion dollar club

    With the constant efforts to change the conditions, India is now aiming to be part of the five trillion dollar club. This has happened by creating an atmosphere of governance, people-friendly policies and reducing the government's interference. 

  21. 7:12PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Trillion dollar economy

    Modi praises state government on aiming to achieve a trillion dollar economy. Modi said the development of Maharashtra is an example of change thinking and changed conditions in the country. 

  22. 7:09PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

    Recognising the state government's contribution, Modi says 51 per cent of total investments in India have come to Maharashtra, and the state is attracting global investors. 

  23. 7:07PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM praises Fadnavis government

    Praising Maharashtra government, Modi says the constant efforts of Maha government has helped in changing the Ease of Doing Business rankings. Fadnavis government has brought in a major change coupled with policy reforms, adds Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra. 

  24. 7:05PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi begins speech at Magnetic Maharashtra

    PM Modi delivering the inaugural address at Magnetic Maharashtra says the more one is close to centre the more you feel the centre of the magnetic line and the magnetic lines of magnetic Maharashtra are close. Modi says the event is an example of competitive cooperative federalism. 

  25. 6:39PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Vision for Maharashtra

    Anand Mahindra urges PM Modi to tell his vision for Maharashtra and Mumbai, says investors are with him. 

  26. 6:33PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Future of Maharashtra vibrant

    Industrial growth in Maharashtra has exceeded the ability of the state to provide required infrastructure, but under PM Modi it has changed, says Ratan Tata. 

  27. 6:20PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Virgin Hyperloop investment

    Virgin hyperloop to link central Pune to Mumbai reducing the time to 26 minutes. Virgin Hyperloop chairman, Steve Bresnon says the Hyperloop will carry 150 million passengers every year making India leader in transportation. 

  28. 6:17PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Reliance to invest Rs 60,000 crore in Maharashtra

    Reliance to establish Integrated Industrial Area in Maharashtra with a coalition of global companies with an estimate of Rs 60000 crore. 

  29. 6:16PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Cradle of fourth industrial revolution

    Mukesh Ambani says the new inventions will change the world, and make Maharashtra cradle of the revolution. India has the opportunity to be a leader in the global market, hints at the development of artificial intelligence. I

  30. 6:11PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Mukesh Ambani speaking at Magnetic Maharashtra

    Credits PM Modi with visionary leadership, Ambani says Modi changed the mindset of all Indian and the New India vision is inspiring the country to achieve more.

  31. 6:05PM
    18 Feb, 18
    GoM and GoI together for development

    Maharashtra will be the trusted partner of Centre to achieve 5 trillion dollar New India economy by 2025. Maharashtra will attain the one trillion dollar economy by 2025: CM Fadnavis

  32. 6:02PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Amitabh Bachachan lends voice

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given his voice to the audiovisual being presented at the inaugural ceremony of Magnetic Maharashtra investors summit.

  33. 5:59PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Developing Maharashtra

    According to CM Fadnavis here are the five ways to develop Maharashtra: Unlock the potential of high growth sectors, Unlock the potential of underemployed agriculture labour, special policy reforms for services and industries, increasing the public infrastructure, and create growth corridors to connect Mumbai metropolitan to unconnected areas of the state. 

  34. 5:54PM
    18 Feb, 18
    FDI growth in Maharashtra

    FDI worth $29 billion dollars have been attracted towards Maharashtra in 2016-17 and 50 per cent of all of FDI has come to Maharashtra. We working on making Maharashtra a Rs one trillion economy by 2025 and Indian a five trillion economy. 

  35. 5:52PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Building upon Make in India

    MoU worth Rs 8 lakh crore were signed in Make in India event that was organised in Mumbai in 2016. CM says under these MoUs Rs 77000 crore has gone into projects and this is with the same view to inviting the world to invest into Maharashtra.

  36. 5:51PM
    18 Feb, 18
    CM Fadnavis opens with welcome address

    CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes business leaders to the global investors summit and says, this is a convergence of ideas, businesses, political and thought leadership. 

  37. 5:48PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi reaches Magnetic Maharashtra evet

    PM Modi has reached the Magnetic Maharashtra investors Summit along with CM Devendra Fadnavis. 

  38. 5:43PM
    18 Feb, 18
    PM Modi at Magnetic Maharashtra

    PM Modi will inaugurate the Magnetic Maharashtra Investors Summit shortly in Mumbai, where he will also deliver an inaugural address. 

  39. 4:51PM
    18 Feb, 18
    Global Investors Summit Maharashtra

    Flagship projects of the Maharashtra government will be displayed, such as the Mumbai Metro, Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway, Mumbai Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. 

  40. 4:48PM
    18 Feb, 18
    What is Magnetic Maharashtra?

    This is Maharashtra's first Global Investors Summit and is being regarded as one of the biggest such events, especially on the lines of the 'Make In India' initiative launched by the Prime Minister in 2016. ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

