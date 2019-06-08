Modi in Kerala: PM wears traditional ‘mundu’ on his visit to Guruvayur temple

As is the norm for Narendra Modi to wear a local outfit while visiting diverse states, the Prime Minister chose to wear a traditional Kerala ‘mundu’ (dhoti) and a round-neck half sleeve kurta on his visit to Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district on Saturday.

PM Modi offered his prayers at the famous temple before addressing the public in a 35-minute-long speech in Malayalam. “The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India,” tweeted Prime Minister.

“I come to Kerala with a deep sense of gratitude to the people. Yes, our Party did not win a seat here but I will serve the state with even greater vigour and deepen the bond with its wonderful citizens. Highlighted our vision for agriculture, tourism, healthcare and more,” he added.

The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019

PTI reported that PM Modi appeared in the same traditional dress as he boarded his flight for Maldives from the Kochi airport.

Training his guns at the opposition while delivering his speech in Thrissur, PM Modi said: “The 2019 Lok Sabha elections marked a victory for positivity and a resounding rejection of negativity. With this new spirit, let us all work together to build a New India!”