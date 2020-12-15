Modi, Hasina to hold bilateral talks on December 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi Counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (PTI Photo/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold discussions on the entire spectrum of bilateral ties at a virtual summit on December 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The ministry said the talks will also focus on strengthening cooperation in the post Covid-19 period.

“During the summit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship, including further strengthening cooperation in the post Covid-era,” it said. It said both the countries have continued to maintain regular exchanges at the highest level.

Ties between India and Bangladesh have witnessed a significant upswing in the last few years. Both sides have scaled up trade and economic engagement besides implementing a number of connectivity and infrastructure projects, the ministry said.

