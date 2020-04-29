Modi, Hasina discuss Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi Counterpart Sheikh Hasina before a meeting, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo: Atul Yadav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi Counterpart Sheikh Hasina before a meeting, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (PTI Photo: Atul Yadav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours could collaborate in the fight against the virus.

“Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it,” Modi tweeted.

“Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities,” he said.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective country.

“Both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on 15 March between the leaders of the SAARC countries. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for contribution of USD 1.5 million towards SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund,” an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Hasina thanked Modi for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID 19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building, the statement read.

The statement also said that both the leaders expressed satisfaction at continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air. It said that Modi, “recalling the shared bonds of history, culture, language and fraternal ties, expressed satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, and ensured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic”.

