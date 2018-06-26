Modi has time to visit mosques abroad, not for Ayodhya darshan: Pravin Togadia

“They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” Togadia said. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) “They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” Togadia said. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing “nothing so far” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying he had not even found time for a darshan of Ram lala there.

“The Prime Minister doesn’t have time to come to Ayodhya and have a darshan of Ram lala but has time to visit mosques in foreign countries,” the Hindutva leader who has now floated his own Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) said.

“Modi government has done nothing so far for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he told reporters here. “They have betrayed crores of Hindus by failing to enact a law for the construction of temples in Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi,” he added.

Togadia said since the government is busy with other issues he has himself prepared a draft bill for this, and the government can get it passed in Parliament.

“I will present this draft before Ram lala,” he said.

Togadia was heading for Ayodhya later in the day, his first visit there after floating the new outfit. He said his organisation planned a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya in October on the Ram temple issue.

It will also launch a signature campaign for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, seeking the support of 20 crore Hindus. The demand for the construction of the temple by bringing in a bill in Parliament will then be sent to the Modi government.

Togadia said that he does not have any an confidence in the BJP slogan of “sabka saath sabka vikas” (collective effort, inclusive growth) but believed in “Hindu vikas” (development of Hindus).

On his newly floated AHP, he said though the team is new, it will work with the same aggression for the rights of Hindus.

Earlier this month, Togadia launched the new outfit after being sidelined in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App