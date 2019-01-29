Modi govt’s policies eradicating poverty: BJP

The BJP on Monday cited global think tank reports to say that India is moving fast towards a poverty-free situation and gave credit to policies of the Narendra Modi-led government for it.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that Modi had eradicated poverty by empowering the poor, while previous Congress governments have tried to entitle them.

“The world has recognised that India is eradicating poverty at a very fast pace,”Javadekar said quoting World Data Lab. He said it had found that extreme poverty in India has reduced from 14 per cent in 2012 to 4 per cent in rural areas and from 9.5 per cent to 3.8 per cent in urban areas.

“This progress is because of the proactive policies of the Modi government,” he said. “Empowerment of poor is our mantra, whereas entitlement of poor was the Congress mantra.”