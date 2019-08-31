Imran Khan cites NRC, says ‘illegal annexation’ of Kashmir part of wider policy to target Muslims

Soon after the final list of the updated National Register of Citizens was out on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the Modi government, linking the NRC as part of a wider policy to target Muslims.

Advertising

Khan, who has ratcheted up the rhetoric against India in the last few weeks over the government’s decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, said the ethnic cleansing of Muslims by India should send alarm bells ringing across the world.

“Reports in Indian and international media on Modi Govt’s ethnic cleansing of Muslims should send alarm bells ringing across the world that the illegal annexation of Kashmir is part of a wider policy to target Muslims,” Khan tweeted tagging a report on the NRC final list.

In a series of tweets last week, Khan has called the Indian government “fascist”, “racist”, following “Nazi ideology”, and accused it of “ethnic cleansing & genocide ideology”.

Advertising

The final list of updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was out on Saturday. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, 19,06,657 people were excluded, almost half of the 40 lakh people excluded in the final draft published last year.

The NRC is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh. Those excluded from the list will get an opportunity to file appeals and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT). The Home Ministry said the deadline for the final order will be within 120 days from the date of the production of records.