Modi govt’s four years: Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy raises questions on performance, achievements

On the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government today, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy shot off an array of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues ranging from the fuel price hike to the Lokpal Bill. In a tweet, Chandy requested Modi to “be kind enough to answer a few questions” on the occasion of his completing four years as prime minister.

The former Kerala chief minister wanted Modi to answer when would people start getting petrol for Rs 40 per litre, as promised by him, and sought to know where was the list of those who had stashed black money abroad.

Dear @narendramodi Ji, please be kind enough to answer a few questions I have for you at this very occasion where you complete 4 years as @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/AXaBAe1Qmr — Oommen Chandy (@Oommen_Chandy) May 26, 2018

He also wanted to know the current status of the prime minister’s high-profile programmes, including “Make in India”, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and the Lokpal Bill and the anti-corruption movement.

“What is the current status of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Why Varanasi (PM’s parliamentary constituency) became the second worst polluted city in recent surveys?” Chandy asked.

Besides, he wanted to know how many jobs had been created due to “Make in India” and if the country had benefited from demonetisation.

The two-time Kerala chief minister also posted questions to the prime minister regarding the alleged data leakage from the Aadhaar database.

