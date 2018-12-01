Modi govt with farmers on every issue, says BJP

As farmers from various states descended here with a clutch of demands and Opposition leaders mounted attack on the Centre over agrarian issues, the BJP on Friday said the Narendra Modi government had done remarkable work for farmers and that the Opposition should not do politics on these issues.

Addressing media at BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that discussions could be done on the demands of farmers, but there should be no politics over it.

Patra said that farmers had earlier protested on the streets of the capital over issues like urea. He said that after neem coating of urea, fertiliser is available to farmers, and with programmes like soil health card and seed distribution, the Modi government has supported farmers on every issue. He added that the BJP government executed the M S Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Patra said that in Rajasthan, loan waiver for farmers had been instituted twice, both during BJP-led governments in 1990 and 2017, and 25 lakh farmers benefited. “Rahul Gandhi should tell why the Congress kept its eyes closed for 70 years and did not show concern for farmers’ situation… Why did it not implement Swaminathan Committee’s report?… They did not because they indulged in corruption,” Patra said.

RSS affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said that in the coming days, the organisation will mount pressure on state governments to execute farmer-related schemes effectively.

BKS organising secretary Dinesh Kulkarni said that governments in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were not making proper arrangements for procurement of crop.

Kulkarni said that loan waiver would not be solution to farmers’ problems, and there was a need to hike MSP one-and-a-half times. He said that BKS has given a memorandum to MPs across party lines to hold discussions in the Parliament on farmers’ issues.