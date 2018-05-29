Modi government using education as marketing tool: NCP leader Supriya Sule

Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools. Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, NCP leader Supriya Sule Monday said the government was using education as a “tool for marketing”. “Education is a serious subject. To use it as a tool for marketing is shameful,” said Sule, who was addressing a press conference here.

Sule had brought copies of a book titled Chacha Choudhary and Narendra Modi — which costs Rs 35, and published by Diamond Books — which have been purchased by the state government as supplementary material for students in Classes I to V in state-run schools. Thousands of copies of the books on PM Modi have been bought by the state government and distributed to schools.

“The book has a message of cleanliness, which is great. But if they wanted to use icons for the message of cleanliness, then why not use Sant Gadge Maharaj? Does the present government feel that Mr Modi is the only person fit to speak about it? Unfortunately, the present government is using education, which is an extremely important and sensitive subject, for political advertising. In so many years, we have never done that as we feel at least education should not be touched,” said Sule.

Sule further said that she had only recently got her hands on the book and was made aware that it was being circulated in schools. She said that she would consider if any legal or other routes could be taken to stop this practice.

