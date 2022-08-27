scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Modi govt strengthened probe agencies, laws as part of zero tolerance policy on terrorism: Shah

“The Modi government has adopted zero tolerance policy against Left Wing Extremism, terrorism and other related crimes including fake currency and narcotics, and therefore we left no stone unturned to strengthen the NIA,” Amit Shah said.

The government has also pledged to uproot the Left Wing Extremism which is now restricted to only a few districts in the country, Shah claimed. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government took all efforts to strengthen probe agencies such as the NIA and anti-terror laws in line with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
The National Investigation Agency will have branches in all the states by May 2024, he said.

The home minister was speaking at the inauguration of the office building of the NIA’s Raipur branch in Atal Nagar area of Nava Raipur.

“The Modi government has adopted zero tolerance policy against Left Wing Extremism, terrorism and other related crimes including fake currency and narcotics, and therefore we left no stone unturned to strengthen the NIA,” he said.

The BJP-led Union government also strengthened anti-terror laws, shared terrorism-related inputs with state governments irrespective of the party ruling in a state, strengthened anti-terror investigation agencies and increased conviction rate in such crimes, Shah added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

“In line with this (policy), our government worked towards strengthening the NIA. I am happy that in the cases handled by NIA, the conviction rate has reached 94 per cent from 75 per cent in 2014,” he said.

The government has tried to make Kashmir terror-free ever since it came to power, the Union minister said.
“Peace is being witnessed in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and today our agencies have succeeded in checking terror activities there. It became possible because the NIA took stringent action against those involved in terror funding in 2018, 2019 and 2020. A total of 105 cases (of terror funding) were registered and 876 persons were arrested and in 94 cases charge sheets have been filed,” he added.

The government has also pledged to uproot the Left Wing Extremism which is now restricted to only a few districts in the country, Shah claimed.

Advertisement

“Earlier LWE’s influence was spread to 120 districts but it has now shrunk to only 46 districts. In Chhattisgarh there are some districts that are still struggling with the menace but I firmly believe that the Central and state governments will jointly eliminate it,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Union minister Renuka Singh, state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, BJP leader and former chief minister Raman Singh and NIA director Dinkar Gupta were among those present at the event.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:11:30 pm
Next Story

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement