Modi govt resolves to make changes in IPC, CrPC, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside Parliament. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside Parliament. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

For the second time in a week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said the NDA government was committed to the amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make them more conducive for the country.

Amit Shah’s remark comes amid a nationwide debate on delay in the criminal justice delivery system after the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, died at a hospital in Delhi and the recent incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad.

The Home Minister made the comment at the 54th conference of the Directors General of Police and Inspectors General of Police held in Pune, PTI reported. “The Home Minister underscored the government’s resolve to initiate changes in the IPC and CrPC to make them more conducive to today’s democratic set up”, an official statement said.

On Wednesday, Shah said the government had set up a committee to suggest necessary amendments in the IPC and CrPC to deal with issues related to mob lynching.

Responding to a series of queries during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Shah said he has also written to all chief ministers and governors to send recommendations on making changes to IPC and CrPC after consulting with experienced investigating officers and public prosecutors.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy had said the IPC and the CrPC would be amended to expedite trial in grave criminal offences such as rape and murder.

However, striking a note of caution after all the four accused in the Hyderabad case were shot dead by Telangana police, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has said justice can never be instant and “loses its character if it becomes revenge”.

In his address at the DGPs/IGPs conference, Shah announced the Centre’s plans to set up an All India Police University and All India Forensic Science University with affiliated colleges in the states.

The home minister termed the annual conference a ‘Vaicharik Kumbh’, wherein the top policemen of the country come together on one platform and formulate policy decisions pertaining to national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and top police officers of the country attended the three-day event, which concluded on Sunday.

The conference deliberated on issues like policing and security, including border protection, the linkage of narcotics and terrorism, upgradation of forensic capability, threat from radicalisation in the digital era, and evidence-based policing, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

