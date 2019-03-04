Modi govt not shy like UPA to take on Pakistan: Hardeep Singh Puri

Toggle Menu
Puri mentioned the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and said, "The previous UPA government was shy to take on Pakistan, saying that both are nuclear-powered nations and any conflict will be dangerous."

Minister of State for Housing & Urband Affiars Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo/File)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has charged the erstwhile Congress-led UPA dispensation with being “shy” in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and asserted the Modi government has reversed this tendency.

At a late-evening book release function here Sunday, the Union minister for housing and urban development made the remarks.

He was releasing the book “Antar Pravah” authored by Suman Devi at the event organised by CMS Inter College, where its founder Jagdish Gandhi was present.

“But the Modi government does not feel so and India retaliated (for) the terror attack in Pulwama boldly,” the career-diplomat-turned politician said.

Puri suggested that Suman Devi should write 30 more books and wished her all success in her future endeavours.

