Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Modi govt increased honorarium of Anganwadi workers to Rs 4,500: Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister said the honorarium of mini Anganwadi has increased from Rs 750 per month to Rs 3,500 per month.

WOMEN AND Child Development Minister Smriti Irani (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/ File)

WOMEN AND Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said the Narendra Modi government is “empathetic” to the needs of the Anganwadi system, and that 1,905 claims have been settled under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package for those Anganwadi workers who were designated by district and state authorities to work during Covid times.

“We paid special homage, and gratitude was expressed to Anganwadi workers who were at the frontline of helping the nation during Covid-19. The Prime Minister pronounced in association with the Ministry of Health that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Insurance Package for those Anganwadi workers who are designated by district and state authorities to work in Covid times will also cover such workers up to Rs 50 lakh,” she said, replying to the discussion on a private member’s resolution in Lok Sabha.

“To this day, I can confirm to this House that for Anganwadi workers under this very package, 1,905 claims have been settled by the Government of India in collaboration with the state governments,” Irani said.

The resolution on “Welfare Measures for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers” was moved by BSP member Ritesh Pandey on the March 20, 2020. Since then, it came up for discussion several times but the discussion could not be completed. The resolution was rejected in the House by a voice vote. At the time of consideration of the resolution, Pandey was not present in the House.

About 20 members participated in the discussion on this resolution, which took place during five different sessions, Irani said.

Irani said the government has increased the honorarium of Anganwadi workers to Rs 4,500 per month from Rs 1,400 in 2008. The honorarium of mini Anganwadi has increased from Rs 750 per month to Rs 3,500 per month, she said.

During her speech, Irani hit out at Congress for not raising the financial assistance for the Anganwadi scheme.

“I was started with only 33 projects in 1975, now 13 lakh Anganwadi are functioning across the country,” Irani said, responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had earlier highlighted that the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was launched in 1974.

Criticising Congress party for not raising budget of the ICDS, Irani said, “In 2011-12, when the Congress-led UPA Government was in power, for the anganwadi system, they pronounced a Budget Estimates of Rs 10,000 crore… if I look at the Budget which was spent in 2021-22…the spend by the Modi Sarkar in one Financial Year was Rs 18,208 crore.”

“Those who are talking now, did not increase the economic assistance when they were in power,” she said.

To this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said bringing politics in every issue was not right.

“Since I am accused of politicising, I would like to highlight again that it is my constitutional duty to place facts on the floor of the House. Hence, one is an issue that was brought forth by the hon. Supreme Court of India in 2006, and was settled; second, like I said, how much we appreciate the services of Anganwadi workers and enhanced the honorarium from Rs 750 to Rs 3.500.”

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:20:06 am
