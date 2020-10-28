Modi govt imposing restrictions on Punjab as US did with Iran: Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar.

PUNJAB PRADESH Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said that the Union government is putting restrictions on Punjab in the same manner as US did with Iran. He addressed two rallies in villages of Amritsar against the farm laws of the central government.

During a rally at Chamiari village, Jakhar said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have adopted a policy to teach a lesson to Punjab. New farm laws have serious implications for farmers. These are dangerous for the existence of Punjab. The conspiracy to give farm lands to big companies can never be tolerated.”

“Union government is imposing economic restrictions on Punjab in the same manner as US imposed on Iran and Cuba. Punjab has not been paid Rs 1,100 crore balance amount from collection of goods and services tax system. Now government has stopped Rs 1,100 crore of rural development Funds. But our government is with farmers. Doesn’t matter what cost we need to pay for it,” he further said.

“Punjabi youth have sacrificed their lives on the borders of the country with Pakistan and China since Independence. Back home, parents of soldiers are victims of Union government policies. The Modi government is desperate to talk with enemy countries but not ready to talk with its own farmers and twisting their arm.”

“Earlier Modi government had assured that new farm bills will not be obstacles in RDF funds but now that assurance has proved a jumla. Governments run on trust not jumlas. Punjabis should be ready for long struggle. Power is not important for Congress when it comes to interests of Punjab. We are ready to pay any cost for our people. Farm bills are issues for whole county but Modi government is concentrating only on Punjab in context of farm bills to misguide the rest of the country,” said Jakhar.

