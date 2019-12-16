Modi govt has started a war on country and its people: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi also accused the BJP of labelling the protesting students as Naxalites and traitors, saying that they are fighting against BJP’s conspiracy to break the Constitution. (File) Sonia Gandhi also accused the BJP of labelling the protesting students as Naxalites and traitors, saying that they are fighting against BJP’s conspiracy to break the Constitution. (File)

Attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the crackdown on university students and anti-CAA protesters, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said the Narendra Modi government has started a war on the country and its people.

In a statement, Gandhi said, “A government’s work is to maintain peace and harmony, to run law and order and save protect the Constitution. But the BJP government has launched an attack on the country and its people.”

“Modi government has itself become a mother of violence and partition. The government has pushed the country into the pit of blind hatred and it is burning the future of the youngsters. If the people sitting in power themselves incite violence, attack the Constitution, beat the youth of the country ruthlessly, flagging of law, then how will this country run?” she said.

Gandhi’s reaction comes a day after Delhi Police stormed into the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and assaulted students after violence in nearby areas during a protest against the amended Citizenship law. Over 100 people, including students, policemen and firefighters were injured after cops lobbed teargas shells inside the college campus, forced their way in, and allegedly dragged students out of the library and the mosque, and assaulted them. Follow Jamia, AMU protest LIVE Updates | CAA protests

The Congress chief said the intention of Modi government is clear – spreading instability and violence in the country. “The intention of the Modi government is clear – spread instability in the country, cause violence, snatch the rights of the youth, create an atmosphere of religious frenzy in the country and reap political benefits. No one else but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are the coordinators of this.”

Speaking of the violent protests in the Northeast, Gandhi said, “Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya are burning. Four youth were killed due to police firing in Assam alone. Protests and violence have spread from Delhi to West Bengal. Home Minister Amit Shah himself does not have the courage to tour the regions of the Northeast. Even the foreign minister of Bangladesh and prime minister of Japan had to cancel their India tour.”

Gandhi also accused the BJP of labelling the protesting students as Naxalites and traitors, saying that they are fighting against BJP’s conspiracy to break the Constitution. “The reason is clear – Modi government has been a total failure in governance. Inflation is at its peak, unemployment is beyond the limit, the economy is in shambles, educational institutions are in bad shape and the common folk of the country is affected by poverty. In such a situation, the Modi government is trying to divert public attention by spreading religious hysteria and violence,” she said.

“Modi ji should know that whenever student-youth power awakens, the country sees a new change. This crackdown launched by BJP’s arrogance and police against the youth and students will prove to be the beginning to the end of the Modi government,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd