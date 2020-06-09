Modi govt has shown attacking India’s borders is no child’s play, says Shah

“Earlier, it was said that only the US and Israel avenged the blood of their soldiers. In that list, Modi-ji added the name of your and my country,” Shah said. “Earlier, it was said that only the US and Israel avenged the blood of their soldiers. In that list, Modi-ji added the name of your and my country,” Shah said.

Even as deliberations continue with China on the dispute along the LAC in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government has shown that attacking the country’s borders is no child’s play any longer, and the surgical and air strikes against Pakistan had shown that there would be retribution.

Speaking at a virtual rally for Odisha from New Delhi, Shah also said that under previous governments the “Delhi durbar” stayed quiet when the country’s borders were attacked, but that is no longer the case.

Shah said, “I am in front of you when Modi-ji’s one year of government has elapsed. But you cannot see this one year in isolation. Six years ago, Modi-ji became the Prime Minister. That is when the gaurav gatha (tale of glory) started. Modi-ji has worked to give India a pride of place in the world…”

Shah said, “Earlier, there were attacks on our boundaries… and the Delhi durbar stayed quiet… There have been attacks in our time also… (But) when these happened, Modi-ji did not wait even for a moment. The airstrike, and surgical strikes took place, and they entered Pakistan and punished them.”

He said, “Earlier, it was said that only the US and Israel avenged the blood of their soldiers. In that list, Modi-ji added the name of your and my country.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.