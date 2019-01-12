Modi govt failed to give befitting response to Pakistan: J-K Cong

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday expressed shock over the killings of two soldiers and an Army porter in Rajouri district and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “failed” to give a befitting response to the neighbour.

Advertising

An Army Major and a soldier were killed in an IED blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector on Friday. An Army porter was also killed the same day in Sunderbani sector when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing.

Pakistan has been indulging in such actions repeatedly on the LoC and International Border, which is a matter of grave concern as large number of jawans are being killed, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Ravinder Sharma, who visited Lam sector near the LoC, said in a statement here.

“Pakistan has resorted to BAT (Border Action Team) attacks and snipper strikes repeatedly during recent years, which is very serious,” he said. The Congress leader said there is strong resentment amongst the people living in the border areas against Pakistan’s actions.

Advertising

Sharma said the Modi-led BJP government had failed to give a befitting response to Pakistan and check its misadventures on the borders. He conveyed his and the Congress’ condolences to the families of the deceased.