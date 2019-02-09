Modi govt employing delay tactics on Ram Mandir construction: Shiv Sena

THE Shiv Sena on Friday accused the Union government of deliberately employing delay tactics on the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena attacked Hindu outfits Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for putting the temple issue on the back-burner.

At its Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj last week, the VHP had passed a resolution that it would not initiate any new programme on the Ram temple issue for the next four months, until the general elections end.

The editorial criticised the Narendra Modi government for not taking up the construction of the temple. It referred to RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya would begin after the Lok Sabha elections, irrespective of which party forms the government at the Centre. “The VHP had taken the same stand two days ago. It means, the Ram temple issue has been put on the back-burner by Hindutva outfits,” said the editorial. “The VHP and RSS could be delaying the

Ram temple due to their compulsions, or internal matters. Though they are different outfits, they take up issues after consulting each other,” it added.

The editorial said the Sangh Parivar’s stand on the temple issue is fashioned to reduce the heat on the Modi government before the polls.

“Their plan seems to be that the Ram temple should not become a political issue, and the Modi parivar should not face difficulties while going to the people,” it said.

The Sena added that it does not want to engage in a credit war for the Ram temple. “You take hundred per cent credit, but end Lord Ram’s exile,” the Sena said.