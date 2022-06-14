Modi government to recruit 10 lakh people over next 1.5 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed his government to recruit 10 lakh people in “mission mode” over the next 1.5 years after reviewing the employment status in all departments and ministries.

The Office of the Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday, “PM @narendramodi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years.”

The government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

India’s urban unemployment rate jumped to 12.6 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2021, compared to 9.3 per cent in the January-March quarter. It, however, eased from the 20.8 per cent level seen during the first wave of the Covid pandemic, the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) shows.