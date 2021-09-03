scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul

"It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them", Gandhi tweeted.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 1:52:20 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Friday over the reported rise in the unemployment rate in the country in August, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is “harmful for employment”.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted the screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.

“The Modi government is harmful for employment. It does not promote or support any kind of business or employment not belonging to friends and instead is trying to snatch jobs from those who have them,” the former Congress chief alleged.

A pretense of self-reliance is expected from the people of the country, he said in his tweet in Hindi, adding, “issued in public interest”.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the country’s economy and flagging concerns over job losses, demanding corrective measures to boost employment. The government has dismissed the opposition party’s criticism and rebutted all allegations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement