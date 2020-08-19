Cabinet gives nod for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference (File photo)

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram airports of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through Public-Private Partnership, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Wednesday.

The latest announcement comes a year after the Cabinet had similarly cleared the civil aviation ministry’s proposal to lease out Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports through PPP to the Adani group for a period of 50 years. It was the second big airport privatisation round after Delhi and Mumbai were given to private companies GMR and GVK, respectively.

As per the lease terms of the PPP agreement, Adani group is responsible for operations and management of the existing airport assets as well as for designing, engineering, financing, construction and development of the additional air-side, terminal, city-side and land-side infrastructure for the airport.

Among other major decisions, the Cabinet gave its nod to set up a National Recruitment Agency to conduct the Common Eligibility Test. It also approved fair and remunerative price of sugarcane, stating that the move will give relief to 1 crore cane farmers.

