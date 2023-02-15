Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision

Narendra Modi as a person will be the focus of the upcoming gallery dedicated to the country’s 15th Prime Minister at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

It will showcase some of Modi’s personal experiences from childhood, which have laid the foundation of key policy decisions and several pet projects during his tenure as the Prime Minister, The Indian Express has learnt.

Citing a few examples, official sources privy to the content of the gallery said, Modi’s vision of the Ujjwala Yojana, offering free LPG cylinders to thousands of rural women, came from his experience of seeing his mother cooking on a chulha (clay stove); his rural electrification scheme, under which all villages were electrified by 2018, was also inspired from his childhood experience of not having proper electricity supply.

The Prime Minister’s focus on science and technology, his modern temper, and his efforts for poverty alleviation and development will also be highlighted. Besides his early years, a major focus of the content will also be Modi as a BJP worker and a communicator, sources said, adding that a script is being readied for it.

A section of the gallery will also be dedicated to the PM’s relationship with his mother, who passed away in December last year, and how her teachings guided him, sources said.

The gallery on the PM will open for public viewing by the end of March this year, confirmed Nripendra Misra, chairman of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the nodal agency for the Prime Ministers’ Museum.

The content on the PM’s life – photographs, news clippings, audio recordings and video clips, documents and other objects – are being sourced from Gujarat, where he spent several terms as the Chief Minister, and from the ministries of information and broadcasting (Doordarshan) and external affairs.

Some of the materials have also been sourced from persons associated with the PM; his family has not been contacted yet but they may be approached soon, officials said.

Inaugurated by Modi in April 2022, the museum at Teen Murti displays the life and contributions of the country’s 14 Prime Ministers — from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh — so far. The gallery dedicated to PM Modi’s term will be located on the ground floor of the museum, behind the ‘experiential area’.

Other galleries on the ground floor include those dedicated to Gulzarilal Nanda, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

Each gallery showcases a bit of the former prime ministers’ personalities. Shastri gallery shows him as a simple man who transformed himself when he became a leader. He was capable of facing a war as the head of defence but played a peacemaker in Tashkent. Indira Gandhi has been depicted as a strong personality who took tough decisions, and played a role in the creation of Bangladesh. Her role during Emergency has also been shown, though without a value judgement.