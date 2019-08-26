G-7 summit: PM Modi highlights India’s efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday highlighted India’s efforts towards eliminating single-use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future during his address at the G-7 session on environment in Biarritz.

Advertising

“Reiterating India’s commitment to tackle global challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dedicated session of G7 Biarritz summit on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate’. Underlined India’s contribution to reduce biodiversity, climate change, water stress & ocean pollution,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Reiterating India’s commitment to tackle global challenges PM @narendramodi attended the dedicated session of #G7Biarritz summit on ‘Biodiversity, Oceans, Climate’. Underlined India’s contribution to address reducing biodiversity, climate change, water stress & ocean pollution pic.twitter.com/xDlYYKzErx — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2019

The development comes just days after Indian announced that by next year it would draw up a plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the “long-term”. The announcement was made during a joint statement by India-France following the meeting between Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday.

PM Modi at G-7 Summit: Follow LIVE updates here

A similar commitment was reflected from the French side as well. Currently, as part of the global effort to fight climate change, India has set a few targets for itself for the year 2030. Most other countries also have targets for the year 2025 or 2030. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, countries need to make their next set of commitments, for the period beyond 2030, only by 2025.

Earlier during his address to the Indian community at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Modi said that India would achieve most of the COP 21 climate change goals set for 2030 in the next one and half years.

Advertising

Also read |All Ind-Pak issues bilateral, don’t want to give pain to any third country: PM Modi tells Trump

As part of its contribution in the global fight against climate change, India has made three main promises — that it will reduce its emission intensity, or emission per unit of GDP, by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, that it will ensure that at least 40 per cent of its electricity in 2030 will come from non-fossil fuel sources and that it will create 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of additional carbon sink through forests.

India had ratified the Paris agreement on climate change in 2016 to become the 62nd nation to join the deal.