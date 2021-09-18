Modi first CM after Independence to pay attention to climate change: Amit Shah

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first chief minister since Independence to have paid attention to climate change. He said at that time very few people paid attention to the problem.

Shah was speaking at an event in Nanded, Maharashtra, where he planted a sapling at the CRPF training centre to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister.

“Narendra Modi was the first chief minister of the country after Independence who paid attention to climate change because at that time there were very few people in the world who paid attention to it. People used to build roads, buildings, arrange for drinking water, create structures for education, development took place in all areas. But when Shri Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he first created the climate change department in the government,” the MHA quoted Shah as saying. “This was the first time in India that the government paid attention to climate change.”