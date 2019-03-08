Modi failed on national security, says Mayawati

A day after the central government told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter deal were “stolen” from the Ministry of Defence, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said it shows that the Narendra Modi government has “failed on national security”.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mayawati said that the Narendra Modi government made a sensational disclosure in the Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. “Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in safe hands? Think long & loud,” Mayawati tweeted.

In a separate statement, she said, “Before the central government made this disclosure in the Supreme Court, the Modi government should have tendered an apology by admitting that he has failed on the fronts of national security and national interests.” She also demanded an inquiry into it.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav called the matter of “stolen files very serious” and tweeted, “First there were parallel negotiations. Then the files were stolen. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now BJP workers are asking their leaders what to campaign on? The jhoot and the boot or the youth and the booth?”

He was referring to the fracas in Sant Kabir Nagar on Wednesday, where two elected representatives of the BJP hit each other during a meeting in presence of minister of in charge of the district, Ashutosh Tandon. One of the legislators involved in the fight, caught on tape, used his shoe to hit the other.