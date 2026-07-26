Nandan Nilekani to lead high-powered exam reform task force, says PM Modi

PM Modi’s message in this regard comes on the eve of a “tough” new law aimed at increasing both the quantum of punishment and fine for those involved in exam paper leaks – The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – scheduled to be tabled in Parliament.

Written by: Jatin Anand
2 min readUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Modi-NandanTo be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven. (X/@NandanNilekani)
Make us preferred source on Google

The BJP-led NDA government has formed a high-powered task force to look into next-generation reforms for the country’s education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Instagram Sunday.

To be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, PM Modi said the task force was another step aimed at securing the future of the nation’s students and making India’s education system more “reliable, transparent” and technology-driven.

“Friends, for the future of students, the government of India is, continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have established fast track courts; in Parliament too tomorrow, we are moving towards making a new law with tough provisions. But we have to think of the future. That our education system becomes reliable, transparent and uses technology to the maximum,” the PM said in his reel, which was followed by the same video message in a post on X.

PM Modi’s message in this regard comes on the eve of a “tough” new law aimed at increasing both the quantum of punishment and fine for those involved in exam paper leaks – The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 – scheduled to be tabled in Parliament.

“Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided to create a high-powered task force under world renowned technology expert Shri Nandan Nilekani which will focus on examination reform; on the basis of its report, the work of making our examination system more dependable will be done as soon as possible” PM Modi added.

Leading the BJP-led NDA government’s charge in regard to the issue of exam paper leaks, this is the third time that he has directly sought to engage with the nation’s youth and especially students, in regard to the issue of paper leaks or the education system.

In addition to former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s surprise, but belated, resignation on Saturday, the Centre and PM Modi himself have taken various steps ostensibly aimed at reforming the sector, including an complete overhaul of the National Testing Agency over the last week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments