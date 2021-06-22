Modi enough to win UP: New state BJP vice-president

AK Sharma also said he was confident that the BJP would return to power with even more seats under the leadership of Adityanath and Singh.

IN A letter to Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh that he posted on social media Monday, newly appointed state vice-president A K Sharma has said that in his view, the name and patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were enough for the BJP to win the coming Assembly elections in a state where he is “loved still”, like 2013-14.

Sharma, a bureaucrat who worked closed with Modi first in Gujarat and then at the Centre, resigned earlier this year from service. Days later, he got elected as an MLC from Uttar Pradesh.

His name has been doing the rounds amid talk of possible changes in the Yogi Adityanath government. In his letter to Singh, written on Sunday, Sharma also said he was confident that the BJP would return to power with even more seats under the leadership of Adityanath and Singh.

The letter’s release coincided with the visit of a central BJP team, including B L Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh, to the state for meetings with RSS functionaries. During a previous visit, just recently, the two had met Adityanath’s ministers and were said to have received “feedback” ahead of the polls.

Sharing his journey from the village where he was born in Mau, eastern UP, to working with Modi first when he was Gujarat CM and then as PM, Sharma wrote, “Mere vinamra vichaar mein Uttar Pradesh ki janata Mananiya Modiji ko aaj bhi utna hee prem karti hai jitna 2013-14 mein karti thi. Agami chunao jitney ke liye in mahan jannayak ka naam evam sanrakshan paryapta hai (In my humble view, the people of Uttar Pradesh love Hon’ble Modiji as much today as they did in 2013-14. The name and patronage of this great public personality are enough to win the upcoming elections).”

Sharma, who has been in Varanasi overseeing Covid-19 management in and around the PM’s constituency, thanked the state BJP president for his new role. Referring to Modi as “Vikas Purush”, Sharma wrote about how he got the opportunity to contribute in his “historical journey”.

On Sunday, another of Adityanath’s ministers, Swami Prasad Maurya, indicated that the choice of chief minister should the BJP return to power was far from settled, and that there could be other contenders. He said that the party would decide after the elections, just like in 2017, when the BJP had fought the Assembly polls without a CM face, under the central leadership. While he said the government was running “successfully” under Adityanath and the BJP would fight the elections under him, Maurya added that the circumstances in 2022 would decide who would be the party CM.

Last week, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that while Adityanath was the CM and there was no issue regarding it, if the matter did come up in the future, it was not he or the state unit that would decide but the central leadership.