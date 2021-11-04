PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with troops in Rajouri, Army Chief visits forward areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Army troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second Diwali with the soldiers in the border district. In 2019, he had celebrated Diwali with troops at the Army Div headquarters in Rajouri. This time, he will celebrate the festival with troops in Nowshera, sources said.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Army Chief General M M Naravane arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit and carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in Jammu region.

He was also briefed by the Army commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control, said PRO Defence Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

Sources said the Army Chief will accompany the Prime Minister to Rajouri on Thursday.

This is General Naravane’s second visit to Jammu division in the past over two weeks amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in a forest belt in Poonch and Rajouri districts. The operation, which is the longest in recent past, completed 24 days on Wednesday.

“General M M Naravane #COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a visit to Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.