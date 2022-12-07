PM Modi: Disruptions pain young MPs, let’s make session more productive

Appealing to all parties to work together for a productive session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that all party leaders “should try and understand the pain of the first-time and young MPs” who, he said, have been complaining that repeated adjournments and disruptions cost them a learning experience of public debate.

Modi, who addressed the media at the beginning of the Winter Session, said he has had the opportunity to talk to a number of young MPs during the last few years and many of them have told him about their concern about the continuous stalling of the proceedings in Parliament. He said the young MPs want to take part in the debates and lawmaking effectively, and urged other leaders to support them.

“In the recent past, when I unofficially met MPs of almost all political parties, they said that when there is chaos in the House and it gets adjourned, it affects them. The young MPs look disheartened. It is important for the House to run. Young MPs say when discussions aren’t held, they don’t get to learn,” the Prime Minister said. “They told me they want to learn and understand, but due to disruptions and chaos they are not getting the opportunity. The House should run properly. This has been their voice. The floor leaders and leaders of all parties should understand their pain. Their hopes and energy should be directed to strengthen the country’s path to progress,” he said.

Modi’s remarks came in the backdrop of the last Winter Session ending four days ahead of the schedule after functioning for less than 50 per cent of the allotted time as the proceedings were interrupted by frequent disruptions and abrupt adjournments over a number of issues.

The Prime Minister also urged all party leaders and floor leaders to work together to project India’s talents and efficiency before the world as India holds the G20 presidency.

“This session of Parliament is taking place in the ‘Amrit Kaal’. We are meeting at a time when our country has got the opportunity to chair the G20. At a time when the world is looking up to India and its expectation from us is also high, we got the presidency and it is a big opportunity for us,” PM said. “It is not just a diplomatic event but an opportunity for India to showcase India’s talents and glory to the world,” Modi said, adding that the world will know more about the vastness, diversity, and strength of its democracy during this time.

Pointing out that the leaders were in a united voice at an all-party meeting he called on Tuesday, he expressed hope that the same will be reflected during the Winter Session which could be used to take the country to “new heights of development” in the backdrop of the developments at the global level.

The Winter Session that started on Wednesday will end on December 29 after 17 working days during which the government has listed 16 new Bills to be introduced.

Inside the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also said that the global responsibility like India’s presidency of G20 during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is a matter of pride for the country. In 2023, when the G20 heads of state summit will be held under India, the presiding officers of parliaments of G20 countries – P20 – also will meet under Indian Parliament’s leadership. “It will mark an important chapter in India’s diplomatic history. The theme of the conference ‘Óne Earth, One Family, One Future’ is in line with India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” he said.