Situation in West Asia is a matter of grave concern for us: PM Modi

PM Modi said that India has always advocated peace and stability around the globe and called for dialgues to resolve the crisis in Middle East.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Mar 2, 2026 01:26 PM IST
ModiPM Modi addresses a press briefing on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India was concerned about the crisis in the Middle East and batted for dialogues to resolve the tensions. Addressing a joint press briefing with Canadian PM Mark Carney, he said: “The situation in West Asia is very concerning for us. India wants all conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We shall continue working with the nations in the region to secure the safety of all Indians.”

He further said that India has always advocated peace and stability. He said Canada and India were in agreement when it came to the impact of terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation. He said these are major challenges for the entire world.

