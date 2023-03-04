scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Modi destroying democracy, says Rahul; BJP hits back

"Once again, the Congress lost in elections but their bankruptcy was evident when they lost no opportunity to malign India from foreign soil," Union minister Anurag Thakur told the media.

Rahul Gandhi at University of Cambridge, Thursday. ANI
Listen to this article
Modi destroying democracy, says Rahul; BJP hits back
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Democracy in India is under attack and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “blowing our country to smithereens” and destroying the architecture of India, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged at a lecture in UK’s Cambridge University, drawing a sharp counterattack from BJP, which accused him of “maligning India on foreign soil” after facing successive electoral setbacks.

“Once again, the Congress lost in elections but their bankruptcy was evident when they lost no opportunity to malign India from foreign soil,” Union minister Anurag Thakur told the media.

Also Read |Rahul Gandhi’s Cambridge speech: ‘Modi blowing my country to smithereens … In Kashmir, militants were looking at me’

Reacting to Rahul’s allegation that Opposition leaders are under surveillance by the government, and that he, among many politicians, had Pegasus spyware on his phone, Thakur wondered what prevented them from submitting their phones to a Supreme Court-appointed committee that probed the Pegasus snooping issue.

“We can understand his hatred towards the PM, but the conspiracy to malign the country on foreign soil with the help of foreign friends raises questions on the Congress’s agenda,” he said.

Speaking on ‘Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’, Rahul said: “Indian democracy is under pressure, under attack…. .Institutional framework required for a democracy — Parliament, a free press, the judiciary….just the idea of mobilisation, just the idea of moving around…these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy.”

Read |What Rahul Gandhi focuses on in speeches abroad: Threat to idea of India, its institutions

He said, “I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by Intelligence officers who tell me…please be careful of what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. This is the constant pressure we feel.” He said Opposition leaders are also facing cases.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi pegasus
'I had Pegasus on my phone,' says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge; BJP reacts
Russian foreign minister: Want India, China to be friends; Ukraine too sh...
Put issues related to border in 'proper place', work for its early normal...
Quad foreign ministers’ meeting underlines commitment to free, open Indo-...
Read |Why did the Left-Congress partnership fail in Tripura?

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said Rahul was “hallucinating” and making such claims since he wants to create headlines wherever he goes. Vadakkan said the Supreme Court has closed the Pegasus matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 03:24 IST
Next Story

Raisina Dialogue: Quad like soft Beatles, members can release solo albums, says Japan minister

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close