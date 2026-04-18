‘Modi controlled by Trump’: Rahul Gandhi says BJP wants to install puppet CM in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to install a “puppet” chief minister in Tamil Nadu, alleging that the party is using the AIADMK as a front to gain control in the state.

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “compromised” and influenced by US President Donald Trump, claiming that India’s interests had been weakened in dealings with the United States. “America controls the Prime Minister through the Epstein files,” Gandhi said. He further alleged that economic and strategic decisions had been made under external pressure.

Gandhi also said that the US was aware of the financial links between the PM and industrialist Gautam Adani, claiming this relationship was another factor that gave Washington leverage. He said such connections raised concerns about whose interests were being prioritised in key economic decisions.

AIADMK mask for BJP: Rahul

Addressing an election rally in Tiruchirappalli ahead of the April 23 polls, Gandhi said the AIADMK was no longer the party it once was and had become a “mask” for the BJP’s political ambitions in Tamil Nadu. He claimed the ruling party at the Centre wanted to remove Chief Minister MK Stalin and replace him with a leader who would follow directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi alleged that AIADMK leaders arere compromised due to corruption and pressure from central agencies, making them vulnerable to influence. He said the BJP could not directly control the state’s leadership and was therefore attempting to enter through indirect means.

He also linked the issue to a broader political narrative, accusing the BJP of trying to reshape India’s electoral map. Referring to the Constitutional amendment that failed to pass Lok Sabha recently, Gandhi claimed it was being used as a cover to push delimitation changes that would reduce representation for southern and smaller states.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu polls: During an election rally at Thuraiyur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, “You must have seen PM Modi’s face in Parliament. Whenever he comes to Parliament, he cannot look into our eyes. The reason is that he is a compromised PM. He has been… pic.twitter.com/sCXEwqG5Km — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2026

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of promoting division along religious and social lines, and said the party opposed Tamil Nadu’s legacy of social justice and equality. He argued that the state’s model of empowerment and inclusion should be seen as an example for the rest of the country.

Gandhi ended his address by asserting that the BJP and RSS would not be allowed to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, framing the election as a fight to protect the state’s culture, language and political autonomy.